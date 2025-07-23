Air Canada Cargo Launches Redesigned eBooking Experience

Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo announce the introduction of its redesigned eBooking platform, providing an optimized booking experience for customers and new tools to self-manage shipments.
“We are excited to reveal our updated eBooking experience, which provides a more user-friendly interface and a smoother experience for our customers booking their cargo online. With the ability to get real-time feedback and validation, easily create batch bookings, e-AWB, submit release letters and more, this new platform will transform the customer experience and is part of Air Canada Cargo’s ongoing digitalization” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director – Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.
The features of the new eBooking experience include:
- A redesigned, user-friendly interface for a smoother experience
- A re-imagined account dashboard to keep track of your shipments at-a-glance
- Dynamic booking flows and calculation fields for greater efficiency
- Real-time feedback and validation to reduce errors
- Auto-confirmation for general cargo shipments of 50 kg (0.3 m3) and less
- The ability to submit feedback and questions directly from the dashboard
- Fast and easy rebooking by saving bookings as templates
- Multi-booking to create batch bookings in minutes
- Receive tracking notifications to your email
- Tools to manage your bookings: create e-AWB, edit bookings, add shipper and consignee info, send release letters, and more
