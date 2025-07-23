Air Canada Cargo Launches Redesigned eBooking Experience

Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo announce the introduction of its redesigned eBooking platform, providing an optimized booking experience for customers and new tools to self-manage shipments.

“We are excited to reveal our updated eBooking experience, which provides a more user-friendly interface and a smoother experience for our customers booking their cargo online. With the ability to get real-time feedback and validation, easily create batch bookings, e-AWB, submit release letters and more, this new platform will transform the customer experience and is part of Air Canada Cargo’s ongoing digitalization” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director – Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

The features of the new eBooking experience include: