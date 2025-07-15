MSC Air Cargo Joins Board of Airline Representatives in Germany

The international airline association BARIG (Board of Airline Representatives in Germany) continues to grow in the field of air freight and welcomes MSC Air Cargo as new member. The air cargo carrier is part of the MSC Group, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions.

"We are delighted that MSC Air Cargo joins our BARIG community and brings a high level of expertise in the air freight sector,” emphasizes Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director. “The industry in Germany has been facing numerous challenges, such as high location costs, complex processes, and a high level of bureaucracy. With the practical knowledge of our more than 30 international cargo airlines, we are committed to achieving measurable relief, accelerating processes, and improving the overall framework conditions for air freight in Germany.”

BARIG coordinates all activities and initiatives in the field of air freight in its Air Cargo Committee, which was recently further developed through restructuring and a new co-chairmanship. As a result, the committee is now even more efficient and effective in handling the current challenges.

“With the third highest gross domestic product in the world, Germany is an important business location. Therefore, it is important for us as a BARIG member to be even more closely connected within Germany’s air cargo industry,” states Jannie Davel, CEO of MSC Air Cargo. “We look forward to the constructive exchange and project development in the community.”

With a fleet of brand-new Boeing B777-200 freighters, MSC Air Cargo operates flights between major destinations in Europe, Asia as well as North and South America.