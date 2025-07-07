BGS achieves 100% on-time performance for Wizz Air flights at Vilnius Airport

Baltic Ground Service (BGS), a leading ground handling company and subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, has achieved exceptional operational excellence in May by delivering a 100% on time performance for Wizz Air flights at Vilnius Airport. This result surpassed all planned KPIs and ranked Vilnius at the top of 60 stations in the Wizz Air network.

Achieving 100% punctuality in aviation is rare. The typical requirement by airlines for their ground handling service-providing partners is to meet KPIs of 97-98%. According to Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group Head of Commerce, even the company’s current internal goal of 99,2% is unusually high by industry standards.

“Reaching 99% is challenging, let alone 100%. To achieve such punctuality, the entire team must work together like clockwork. Every link in the chain needs to function properly, and the team must communicate well not only internally but also with third parties – the airport, other service providers, and so on,” he says.

Dudys emphasizes that the key to impressive punctuality numbers is well-coordinated processes. The handling of a specific flight, including passenger and baggage check-in at Vilnius Airport, begins while the aircraft is still en route to Vilnius. Ground handling services on the apron starts the moment the aircraft lands at the airport.

The first step is an external inspection of the aircraft to ensure it has arrived without damage. Only then are other service teams allowed to begin their work. One of the first teams to act are the baggage handlers – they position the stairs for passenger disembarkation and start unloading baggage, mail, and cargo.

At the same time, preparations begin for the next flight – the aircraft’s departure from Vilnius. Once passengers have disembarked, refueling starts, and cleaning crews begin their work as needed. To ensure the entire ground handling process runs smoothly, effective communication must take place alongside and in coordination with each stage of the handling procedures.

“The ramp agent must communicate with all teams simultaneously and predict when the aircraft is ready for passenger boarding, as well as obtain the crew’s permission to begin passengers boarding. Each flight presents unique challenges with many moving parts, so achieving 100% punctuality is truly a rare accomplishment of which we are immensely proud,” says Dudys.

While 100% is truly a remarkable achievement – especially considering that Wizz Air currently operates 13 different routes from Vilnius Airport – BGS routinely achieves 99.4% or 99.6% punctuality, demonstrating the company's consistency and high level of reliability, according to Dudys.

“When I speak with potential clients, I have complete confidence in the quality of our services. After all, we were the first in Europe to receive the prestigious ISAGO certification – a safety audit conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), confirming that our company meets strict international safety and quality standards. This certification not only ensures smooth and standardized processes but also proves our reliability and high level of service. When asked whether we can handle a particular task, I answer positively without hesitation because I trust my team,” says BGS Group's Head of Commerce.