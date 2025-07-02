JetBlue Introduces New Bag Tracking and Apple’s Share Item Location Features

JetBlue announced two major enhancements to its baggage experience: a new mobile app feature that provides customers with real-time updates on the status of their checked bags, and a new option that allows customers to securely share the location of an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory placed inside their checked luggage.

“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers a more convenient travel experience,” said Carol Clements, JetBlue’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer. “As part of our JetForward strategy, we’re focused on delivering the products and perks our customers want. This new in-app bag tracking feature, along with AirTag location sharing for baggage recovery, are designed to bring customers peace of mind when checking their bags with JetBlue.”

These new capabilities will give customers greater visibility into their bags’ journey and help expedite recovery in the rare event of a delay or mishandling. JetBlue consistently ranks among the top U.S. carriers for baggage handling, with fewer than 1% of customers experiencing a delay, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. The airline continues to invest in innovative, customer-focused technology to deliver a more seamless travel experience.

New Baggage Tracking in the JetBlue Mobile App

Building on the baggage status updates JetBlue already provides via email, the airline has introduced enhanced tracking in its mobile app, making it easier than ever for customers to stay informed. Travelers flying across JetBlue’s network can now access real-time updates on their checked bags directly within the app, putting everything in one convenient place. This added visibility not only streamlines the travel experience but also offers greater peace of mind by helping customers feel confident their bags are on the right track.

Apple’s Find My Integration Enhances JetBlue’s Baggage Support

JetBlue is also adding support in the rare event a checked bag is delayed or misplaced. Customers who place an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory in their bag can now choose to securely share its location with JetBlue’s Baggage Service team, helping the airline reunite customers with their belongings more quickly.

To share an item’s location, customers can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This link can be provided to JetBlue by scanning a QR code in the baggage claim area or by working with a crewmember at the airport’s Baggage Service Office. JetBlue crewmembers will use the temporary link to help locate and retrieve bags found within JetBlue stations or other contracted facilities. Customers remain in full control of their location-sharing settings, and access automatically ends once they are reunited with their bags.

By combining in-app bag tracking with the ability to share the location of a Find My-enabled item, JetBlue is giving customers more ways to stay informed and feel confident throughout their journey. These enhancements reflect JetBlue’s continued investment in innovative, customer-friendly technology designed to offer greater peace of mind and a more seamless travel experience.

In 2024, the airline ranked second among all U.S. carriers in baggage handling, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. By improving systems and expanding support options, JetBlue is further strengthening its goal of getting baggage where it needs to go and giving customers one less thing to worry about.