Kenya Airways & Qatar Airways Ink Strategic Partnership

Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), confirming their intention to enter a strategic partnership that will include a comprehensive codeshare agreement and increased flights between Kenya and Qatar Airways’

award-winning Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

The MoU signing took place in Doha between Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, and Kenya Airways Group Managing Director, and CEO Mr. Allan Kilavuka.

The partnership will see Qatar Airways introduce a third daily frequency between Doha and Nairobi, operating in codeshare with Kenya Airways. Flights are expected to be available for booking over the coming days. The new offering will be complemented by the launch of Kenya Airways-operated and Qatar Airways-marketed flights between Mombasa and Doha during the coming winter season. The two airlines will also extensively codeshare on both networks to offer seamless connections and greater choice for travellers from around the world.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, “This

partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today’s agreement, which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya, is coupled with our recognizable record of partnerships across the continent, most recently through our investment in Airlink. Our growing collaboration with our African counterparts ensures that Qatar Airways continues to contribute to the continent’s rapidly evolving aviation and economic ecosystem.”

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, said: “This partnership

perfectly aligns with our airline’s robust turnaround strategy, which saw Kenya Airways’ return to profit for the first time in more than a decade earlier this year. The collaboration will also help expedite Kenya Airways’ efforts to boost tourism and air cargo activities, turning these and others into pivotal economic growth propellers for Kenya and the East Africa region.”

Additionally, both Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways will look to develop collaboration in other parts of the business, including cargo, airport and ground services, loyalty programs, procurement, and, maintenance, repair and overhaul.

The MOU signing follows Kenya Airways' receipt of four top honours at the 2025 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. For the fourth consecutive year, Kenya Airways was named Africa’s Leading Airline 2025 as well as Africa's Leading Airline – Business Class 2025, Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2025, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2025 (Msafiri).

Qatar Airways – the only five-star global airline based in the Middle East and the reigning World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2025 – offers over 170 weekly flights to nearly 30 cities across Africa.

Over the past year, Qatar Airways has also optimised its schedule in most African destinations to improve connectivity to key destinations, including Brussels, Guangzhou, London, New York, and Washington through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.