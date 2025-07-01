Ethiopian Expands Cargo Network in Asia

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier and one of the fastest-growing global airline brands, is pleased to announce the launch of its new twice-weekly cargo flight service between Addis Ababa and Urumqi, China. The inaugural flight was welcomed with a colorful ceremony and traditional water cannon salute upon arrival at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport. The new flight will operate every Monday and Thursday.

This new route strengthens Ethiopian Airlines' footprint in Western China and enhances the vital cargo corridor between Africa and Asia, enabling faster, more efficient freight movement and broader market access for exporters and importers alike.

Commenting on the launch of the new cargo service Ethiopian Airline GCEO Mesfin Tasew remarked “The launch of our cargo service to Urumqi marks yet another significant step in strengthening our footprint in China and deepening air trade links between Asia and Africa. As a strategic gateway to Western China, Urumqi opens new possibilities for cross-border commerce, supply chain efficiency, and economic integration.

At Ethiopian Airlines, we remain committed to expanding our cargo network with purpose, creating reliable, fast, and seamless logistics that serve as a catalyst for growth across continents. China continues to be one of our most important markets, and this new route reaffirms our long-term partnership and vision for shared prosperity.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates over 190 weekly flights to 27 destinations across Asia, including 83 weekly flights to 11 cities in China. With a modern fleet and advanced temperature-controlled, tech-enabled cargo infrastructure, Ethiopian transports nearly 1 million tons of cargo annually across a global network of over 140 destinations.

This new service marks another milestone in Ethiopian’s mission to strengthen Africa–Asia connectivity and further position Addis Ababa as a critical global cargo hub.