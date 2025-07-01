Aerion Welcomes Ismail Durmaz to Leadership

Aerion made a strong impression at ACE Munich, establishing itself as the strategic think tank for airlines seeking to transform and elevate their cargo business. The enthusiasm from industry leaders and the first partnerships already in discussion confirm the relevance of Aerion’s vision, combining strategic advisory, modular expertise, and immediate operational impact.

What sets Aerion apart is its ability to deliver modular, customisable, and fully integrated solutions across the entire logistics chain: Commercial, Tech, Operations, and Support. Airlines gain access to strategic insight, digital acceleration, operational excellence, and ancillary services integration—resources that are rarely accessible in such a concentrated and immediately operational form. This enables clients to build bespoke strategies and accelerate transformation, without the burden of major in-house investments.

Aerion also fosters strategic collaborations and investment opportunities—co-creating, co-investing, or supporting initiatives that reflect its long-term vision for transforming air cargo.

To further strengthen this momentum and support Aerion’s ambitious growth, the group is enhancing its leadership team with proven industry expertise. As part of this strategic evolution, Aerion is proud to announce the appointment of Ismail Durmaz as Partner Corporate & Business Affairs. Ismail will work in close collaboration with Adrien Thominet, Chairman & Founder, and will play a key role in aligning Aerion’s vision with its strategic partnerships and operational execution.

“I am honored to join Aerion at such a pivotal moment for the industry. This project brings real value to airlines: access to shared expertise, cutting-edge digital tools, and a holistic vision - all delivered with unmatched agility. It’s a new way to imagine service and performance in air cargo,” says Ismail Durmaz, Partner Corporate & Business Affairs.

The group will soon also unveil its Advisory Board, bringing together leading experts from cargo, logistics, tech, and innovation. This board will challenge Aerion’s vision, provide industry foresight, and offer direct support to clients, ensuring the group’s solutions remain at the forefront of market needs.

“Aerion was born from a simple belief: airlines need tailor-made solutions, total transparency, and high-value strategic support. Our strength is making the inaccessible accessible, giving our clients immediate access to expertise and innovation,” says Adrien Thominet, Chairman of Aerion.