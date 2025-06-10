Southwest Airlines Cargo Celebrates Opening of New Facility in Denver

Southwest Airlines Co. celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Cargo facility at the Denver International Airport (DEN), marking a milestone in the airline’s continued commitment to invest in infrastructure that supports its growing operations at the airport.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot warehouse brings a new level of Hospitality to Southwest Airlines Denver-area Cargo Customers, with six loading docks enabling the Southwest Team to serve multiple customers at the same time, large storage areas throughout the facility, and twice the amount of cooler space than previously available for refrigerated products.

“The new Southwest Airlines Cargo facility at Denver International Airport exemplifies our commitment to serve our Customers in the Denver region and beyond,” said Brian Kilburn, Vice President of Cargo, Provisioning, and Ground Support Equipment. “Southwest Cargo is more than moving freight – we are connecting Denver-area businesses to the global economy.”

As the busiest market in Southwest Airlines’ network, with nearly 300 daily flights at DEN during peak seasons to over 90 North American destinations, Southwest Cargo Customers can benefit from getting their products to and from the Denver region quickly, efficiently, and with the award-winning Hospitality of Southwest’s Relentlessly Reliable Cargo Team.

“We’re excited to expand our important partnership with Southwest Airlines by celebrating the opening of its new Denver Cargo Facility,” said Phil Washington, CEO, Denver International Airport.

“As one of DEN’s largest carriers, Southwest is a critical member of the DEN family - connecting the Mile High City to dozens of destinations. Now, beyond passenger travel, the opening of an expanded cargo facility showcases an even greater commitment and bond between Southwest Airlines and DEN. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to everyone at Southwest Airlines on this impressive achievement and continued growth.”

“This facility represents more than growth for Southwest — it’s a boost for Colorado’s entire business community. Faster, more reliable cargo access strengthens our supply chain, empowers small businesses, and fuels economic competitiveness,” said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Denver EDC and EVP of the Denver Metro Chamber. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with a partner that understands the power of connection — both in the air and on the ground.”

The new Cargo facility joins an exciting list of Southwest infrastructure investments in the Denver area. Earlier this month, the airline celebrated the opening of a new off-airport training center as part of the Colorado Aerotropolis and, in 2022, opened a maintenance hangar to support Technical Operations in Denver and the Western half of the United States. Within a few weeks, Southwest anticipates opening a 100,000 square foot General Use Building that will house its Provisioning Team and Ground Support Equipment Team.

"The successful completion of the cargo facility at Denver International Airport represents not only a significant milestone for Southwest Airlines but a proud achievement for our entire project team," said Ethan Walton, project director at McCarthy Building Companies. "From early earthwork to final turnover, this project showcased true collaboration—with our partners at Southwest Airlines, Woolpert, our design partners at Burns and McDonnell, and the trades who brought it all to life. We're honored to have delivered infrastructure that directly supports one of the fastest growing hubs in the country and enables continued operational excellence at DEN."