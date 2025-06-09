Air Canada Bridges Prague and Toronto with New Transatlantic Service

Air Canada has taken to the skies with its newest transatlantic service, inaugurating flights between Czechia and Canada.

The global airline touched down in the Czech capital, Prague, on June 7, before being welcomed on arrival by a water cannon salute and official gate ceremony led by Jiří Pos, Prague Airport CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The airline’s first departure from Prague, AC935, bound for Canada’s largest city, Toronto, then took to the skies for its transatlantic crossing at 13:40.

The new international service heralds a new era, not only for Air Canada, but also Czech and Canadian ties, thanks to the route being the only direct service between the two nations.

With the new service, Air Canada aims to further drive tourism across both sides of the Atlantic, while also reconnecting families and friends, plus igniting new business opportunities between the two countries.

Flights on this new summer seasonal route will operate three times per week, departing Prague each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday afternoon, arriving into Ontario just short of nine hours later*.

On the return, flights depart Toronto each Tuesday, Friday and Sunday evening, before arriving into Prague the following afternoon.

Customers looking to cross the Atlantic in style can benefit from this new service untilSeptember 29, 2025, with flights operated by a mix of the airline’s fleet of Airbus A330-300s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners, offering a choice of either Business Class, Premium Economy or Economy.

“After an absence of over five years, we are proud to be back in the wonderful city of Prague, offering the only direct flight between Czechia and Canada," said Nedime Canipek-Konuksever, Air Canada's General Manager Eastern Europe & Türkiye.

“With 8.5 million people located within 120 minutes of Prague Airport, we know this new route will be popular with those looking to travel not only to Canada, but beyond to destinations in the US, Mexico and Caribbean.

“We are also confident that this new route will boost tourism on both sides of the Atlantic, while deepening economic ties between our two countries and driving new business opportunities.”

Jiří Pos, Chairman of the Board of Prague Airport, added, "The last time Prague had a regular connection to Toronto was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. We are therefore very pleased that this route has returned to our long-haul offering in cooperation with Air Canada. We also welcomed the airline’s decision to operate the route with higher-capacity aircraft than initially planned. We expect approximately 25,000 passengers to use the route in both directions this year."

Those looking to ‘Czech-out’ Air Canada’s new connection can book return flights from Prague from as little as 17,160 Kč in Economy, including taxes and charges.

As Canada’s largest city, Toronto stands as a global leader in business, finance, technology, entertainment, and culture. Its dynamic energy and forward-thinking spirit make it a key destination for both leisure and corporate travellers.

The city attracts millions of visitors each year with its rich mix of attractions and experiences. From the towering CN Tower - the tallest free-standing structure in the Western Hemisphere - to world-class museums and a thriving culinary scene, Toronto offers something for every type of traveller.

Toronto also comes alive through its packed calendar of events and festivals, including the annual Toronto International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto also serves as a gateway to natural wonders - including the world-famous Niagara Falls just a short trip away.

This summer, Air Canada will offer up to 51 daily flights between Europe and Canada, with transatlantic services from key European hubs to cities including Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Halifax.

Alongside smooth connections to a wide range of cities across Canada, the airline’s global network offers customers convenient options to connect via Canada to destinations in the US, Caribbean, South America and Mexico. Those flying through Air Canada’s hubs to the U.S. also benefit from US customs preclearance, allowing travellers to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities pre-departure, and therefore arrive in the US as a domestic passenger.