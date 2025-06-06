Avianca Cargo Announces Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Air Cargo

Avianca Cargo announces its collaboration agreement with Amazon Air Cargo with an initial daily 767 -300 F charter operation between Bogotá and Miami, that will enhance air freight capabilities between the United States and Latin America, with operations beginning April 8, 2025.

The partnership is aimed at combining the strengths of both cargo airlines to deliver higher value to their customers by improving the quality of their services.

“We are thrilled and proud to announce this partnership with Amazon Air Cargo, steps like these contribute to the economic development and positioning of the region’s cargo industry. This milestone reflects our commitment of building long term partnerships that consolidate mutual benefit to both parties and our customers, extending our network and giving a consistent service,” said Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo.

This new collaboration agreement enhances capacity and access to a broader, interconnected network, reinforcing Avianca Cargo’s commitment to excellence, reliability, and the advancement of the cargo sector in Latin America. Through this collaboration, it facilitates the transportation of flowers and other essential goods, further strengthening its dedication to efficiency and global connectivity.

"This new service agreement enables Amazon Air Cargo to bring our customer-obsessed approach to Colombia's air freight market segment," said Tom Bradley, director of global air cargo for Amazon Air Cargo.

"We're excited to deliver the speed, reliability, and high service standards that Amazon customers expect, while supporting the growing demands of cross-border commerce between Colombia and the United States. This dedicated air cargo service will help businesses of all sizes connect with customers across these important market segments more efficiently."