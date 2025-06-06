U.S. Airlines’ Fuel Consumption and Cost Per Gallon Down in April

The Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) released U.S. airlines’ April 2025 fuel cost and consumption numbers indicating U.S. scheduled service airlines used 1.580 billion gallons of fuel, 1.8% less fuel than in March 2025 (1.609 billion gallons) and 0.9% more than April 2024.

The cost per gallon of fuel in April 2025 ($2.32) was down 9 cents (3.8%) from March 2025 ($2.41) and down 44 cents (15.8%) from April 2024. Total April 2025 fuel expenditure ($3.66B) was down 5.6% from March 2025 ($3.88B) and down 15.1% from April 2024 (4.31B).

Year-over-year changes in fuel consumption and cost for April 2025 includes a 0.5% increase in domestic fuel consumption, a 15.6% decrease in domestic fuel cost, and a 16.0% decrease in cost per gallon. Domestic fuel consumption decreased 2.7% from March 2025 to April 2025. The increase in fuel consumption reflects an increase in airline passenger travel over the same period.

Fuel consumed by U.S. airlines (total) scheduled service:

April 2024 1.57 billion gallons March 2025 1.61 billion gallons April 2025 1.58 billion gallons

Fuel cost per gallon for U.S. airlines (total) scheduled service:

April 2024 $2.75 March 2025 $2.41 April 2025 $2.32

Total fuel cost for U.S. airlines (total) scheduled service:

April 2024 4.31 billion March 2025 3.88 billion April 2025 3.66 billion



Fuel Cost and Consumption data from January 2000 to the present can be found at https://www.transtats.bts.gov/fuel.asp. Summaries by month are also available.

Airline fuel costs may be affected by hedging, contracts that allow airlines to limit exposure to future price changes. None of the cost numbers are adjusted for inflation. The month-to-month numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Individual airline numbers through December 2024 are available on the BTS website.