SmartLynx Transitions to FLIGHTKEYS 5D to Power Smarter, Faster Flight Operations

SmartLynx Airlines, a globally recognized ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) operator, is taking another step forward in advancing and digitalizing its operations by transitioning to FLIGHTKEYS for more efficient and optimized flight schedule planning. Following a year-long planning and preparation process, FLIGHTKEYS 5D was successfully moved into production on May 20th.

The newly implemented FLIGHTKEYS 5D software brings a high level of automation to the flight planning processes, including automatic generation of the Operational Flight Plan (OFP). This allows SmartLynx's Flight Dispatch team to shift their focus from routine tasks to solving more complex operational challenges. The system’s speed and responsiveness make it particularly well-suited to the fast-paced nature of ACMI operations.

Jan Belina, Chief Operating Officer, Deputy CEO at SmartLynx: "The transition to FLIGHTKEYS marks a key milestone for SmartLynx, as we adopt one of the most advanced and forward-thinking software solutions available in the market. This step reflects our ongoing commitment to increasing operational efficiency and continuously raising safety standards. It’s been a year of focused collaboration and hard work, and we’re grateful to both the SmartLynx and FLIGHTKEYS teams for their dedication in ensuring a smooth and successful implementation."

Georg Schiefer, Managing Director and Co-Founder of FLIGHTKEYS: "We are proud to welcome our first full ACMI operator to FLIGHTKEYS 5D. Our industry-leading flight management system now supports all types of aircraft operations – from hub-and-spoke and point-to-point to cargo, business jet, and ACMI operations. We sincerely thank the SmartLynx team for their excellent collaboration throughout the implementation project, making it a success for both teams and a strong start to our partnership. Welcome to the FLIGHTKEYS customer family!"

Over the past decade, SmartLynx has consistently invested in the digitalization and modernization of its operations – from the launch of the Paperless Cockpit initiative in 2015, to last year’s implementation of eCabinLog8, and the consolidation of Operations Manuals – Part A (OM-A) across all three AOCs to simplify regulatory procedures. The transition to FLIGHTKEYS is a natural next step in this journey, supporting SmartLynx’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to achieving the highest levels of efficiency and operational safety.