Second Black Box Recovered After Deadly Air India Crash

Search teams have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the site of last week's Air India crash, a key component which could shed light on the cause of the disaster.

The cockpit voice recorder was found in the wreckage in the western city of Ahmedabad, the government said on Monday. The flight data recorder had been retrieved earlier.

Investigators hope the two recorders — commonly referred to as black boxes — will help them determine what went wrong on Thursday, when the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down in a residential area shortly after take-off and burst into flames.

The voice recorder captures cockpit conversations, while the data recorder logs flight performance metrics.

At least 270 people were killed both on board and on the ground, according to tallies by Indian media. But authorities have not yet released an official death toll as victim identification efforts are still ongoing.

The airline said 241 people on board were killed, with a 40-year-old British man the sole survivor.

India’s Air Accident Investigation Board is spearheading the investigation. The US National Transportation Safety Board is also involved, as the aircraft was manufactured in the United States.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary, Pramod Kumar Mishra, visited Gujarat to oversee relief efforts, ensure a thorough investigation, and coordinate support for victims’ families.