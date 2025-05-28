dnata has expanded its inflight retail partnership with easyJet to include Milan Linate (LIN) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO) airports in Italy.

Under the new agreement, dnata’s specialist teams will deliver last-mile logistics, packing and uplifting easyJet’s range of onboard retail products -including food and beverage items- alongside around 40,000 crew meals annually. The services will support easyJet’s expanded operations at its two new Italian bases and enhance the inflight experience for passengers.

dnata has managed easyJet’s inflight retail programme across its European network since 2022, providing a fully integrated solution that covers retail strategy, product development and sourcing, end-to-end logistics, marketing, crew support and financial management.

“We’re proud to support easyJet’s success and growth with our innovative solutions across Italy," said Rosario Ambrosino, chief executive officer, dnata catering & retail Italy. "This partnership is a strong endorsement of our digital-led, data-driven approach and commitment to delivering a modern, high-quality retail experience that creates value for passengers and the airline. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration.”

Including easyJet, dnata provides catering and retail services in Italy to 37 airline customers at nine airports with a team of more than 880 hospitality professionals. In the financial year 2024-25, dnata Catering & Retail teams uplifted over nine million meals, including 2.3 million meals at FCO alone, for over 63,000 flights in the country.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.