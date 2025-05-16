Topsoe’s SAF Technology Chosen by Zhongneng Yida in China

Topsoe, a global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition, has signed an agreement with Zhongneng Yida to provide its HydroFlex technology and catalysts to produce SAF.

Located at the city of Shijazhuang in the Shenze Economy Development Zone of Hebei province, the facility will produce 400,000 tons of SAF annually, utilizing used cooking oil (UCO) for the feedstock. When in full operation, Topsoe’s technology will expectedly enable an annual emission avoidance of approximately 930,000 tons of CO2e – the equivalent of avoiding the emissions from approximately 2.6 million passengers flying from Beijing to Copenhagen.

Elena Scaltritti, Chief Commercial Officer at Topsoe, said: “This collaboration with Zhongneng Yida reflects our mutual commitment to supporting the aviation industry's ambitions to move towards net zero. The project will add further momentum to the supply of SAF across Europe and China, and we're looking forward to working with Zhongneng Yida on this transition.”

Yin Feng, President of Zhongneng Yida, said:

“The 400,000 tons/year SAF unit project is located in Shenze Economic and Economic Development Zone. Shenze's policy advantages, location advantages and environmental advantages are increasingly prominent. Driven by the global "carbon peak, carbon neutral" background, bioenergy as a strategic fulcrum of national energy layout has become Shenze County's future development of the leading industry. It is promoted by Zhongneng Yida New Energy Company and Denmark’s Topsoe A/S, and is expected to reach 5.5 billion CNY in annual sales revenue.”



Zhongneng Yida expects to start construction in the third quarter of 2025 with operations to commence in first half year of 2027. It is expected the facility will initially export to the European market, with plans to also target the local market in China.

This agreement follows Topsoe’s recent announcements to provide its HydroFlex technology, proprietary equipment and catalysts to Zhejiang Jianglan Bio-Energy Technology Co. Ltd in April 2025, Guangxi Free Trade Zone Chuangui Lingang New Energy Co., Ltd in January 2025, and Guangxi Free Trade Zone Hungkun Biomass Fuel Co., Ltd in April 2024.