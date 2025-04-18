Swissport Reports 11% Revenue Growth in 2024

Swissport International AG achieved strong revenues in 2024, driven by the continued growth of the aviation industry. The company’s staff served and handled record levels of passengers, aircraft and cargo, and welcomed more guests to its lounges than any year in its history.

Swissport International achieved strong revenues of €3.7 billion in 2024, marking an 11 percent year-on-year increase, driven by the continued growth of the aviation industry. Across its extensive network on all six continents, Swissport served 247 million passengers - the highest number since 2019 with an increase of +6,5 percent compared to 2023.

The strong demand for air cargo services enabled Swissport to handle a record tonnage of over five million tons across its 117 air cargo centers worldwide (+6,4 percent vs. 2023). Swissport’s hospitality brand Aspire Executive Lounges registered another record, welcoming more than 5.9 million guests - an increase of nearly 14 percent year-on-year.

Swissport’s growth was defined by an exceptional ability to secure and renew major contracts both in ground services and air cargo handling. In 2024 these included the win of a new ground handling license at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, reinforcing the partnership with Lufthansa Group with a new collaboration at Heathrow Airport, delivering ground handling services for Australia’s flag carrier Qantas’ entire fleet in Melbourne, and starting up operations at one of the largest seasonal touristic airports globally in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

These successes were complemented by new strategic partnerships, including a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietjet to grow business between Vietnam and Australia. Swissport also broadened its lounge portfolio under its Aspire Executive Lounges brand, securing a multi-location license by the Moroccan airport authority ONDA for 11 lounges, introducing innovative concepts with oneworld Alliance in Seoul and Amsterdam, and unveiling the world’s first three-tier lounge in Newcastle.

“Swissport can confidently reflect on a highly successful 2024, with safe and reliable operations across our network. Our investments in staff training, modern equipment, and digitalization have paid off, as reflected also in the positive feedback from our airline customers and airport partners,” says Warwick Brady, president and CEO of Swissport International.

“These achievements underscore the trust our customers place in us, and the dedication of our 62,000 skilled professionals worldwide. In 2025, we remain committed to driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to support our customers’ growth ambitions.”

Operational excellence was another hallmark of 2024, with Swissport setting new benchmarks in customer feedback and performance. The company achieved notable improvements in Net Promoter Score (NPS) ratings by its base of some 850 customers, and in On-Time Performance (OTP), with many regions surpassing 98.5%. Significant strides were also made in luggage handling, thanks to enhanced collaboration with airlines and airports—underscoring Swissport’s commitment to reliable services especially in peak travel times.

Major investments in infrastructure and technology played a pivotal role in Swissport’s success. These included upgrading to a new “Cool and Connect” air cargo facility in Basel for temperature-sensitive freight, and completing refurbishments of a warehouse in Johannesburg, South Africa. Swissport also opened a third air cargo center in Liège, Belgium, to meet the growing demand from e-commerce operators, and invested in its “Flower Corridor” infrastructure in Amsterdam and Liège.

Innovations and technological advancements included collaborations with Champ for a next-generation cargo handling system, and the development of the globally available Matchbox solution, which ensures passengers possess all required travel documents before issuing online boarding passes, 72 to 24 hours prior to departure, to prevent passengers to not be admitted to the jurisdiction of travel (INAD). Powered by AI, Matchbox verified over 2.1 million documents in 2024, ensuring real-time compliance with official travel entry requirements.

In 2024, sustainability remained a core focus for Swissport, as evidenced by the award of the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing us in the top 1 percent of companies assessed across all industries and geographies for sustainability performance. This recognition reflects our commitment to continuously raising our standards, most notably by certifying all our locations with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 to reinforce our environmental and occupational health & safety practices.

The company has made significant strides in enhancing the sustainability of its operations by increasing the share of electric ground support equipment (eGSE) within its fleet from 20.8 percent to 24.2 percent, marking an impressive increase of approximately 16 percent year on year. This progress underscores Swissport’s commitment to transitioning towards a more environmentally friendly fleet and to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Swissport is poised for continued growth: “We want to grow organic as well as through selective M&A projects in core markets and emerging regions,” adds Warwick Brady. “We are always looking for opportunities and partnerships where Swissport’s reputation for safety and quality can make a difference.”