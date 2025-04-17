FAA and EAGLE Urge Pilots and Aircraft Owners to Share Experiences with New Unleaded Avgas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the public-private Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative are calling on pilots, aircraft owners, mechanics, and fixed-base operators (FBOs) to help shape the future of general aviation by documenting and reporting their experiences with the use of a new, high-octane unleaded aviation fuel available at various airports across the country.

As the transition away from leaded avgas accelerates, real-world feedback is critical to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of piston-engine aircraft across the general aviation fleet.

The FAA has issued a new Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB 2025-04) to request voluntary reports on service or flight difficulties—or smooth operations - when using FAA-authorized unleaded fuel alternatives. The SAIB instructs submittal of these voluntary reports to [email protected] with “Unleaded Fuel” in the subject line.

It’s critical for pilots and aircraft owners to respond to SAIBs because they inform critical safety recommendations that can help prevent incidents and mechanical failures. While not mandatory, addressing the issues highlighted by SAIBs, especially for new products, supports this effort and helps ensure continued airworthiness.

“Pilots, owners, maintainers and FBOs across the country are on the front lines of the shift to unleaded fuel,” says EAGLE’s Co-chair Curt Castagna. “These experiences and reports are essential to validating safe alternatives and identifying potential challenges early. We urge everyone flying or servicing aircraft on unleaded avgas to share their experiences - it’s how we ensure a smooth and successful transition for the entire industry.”

SAIB 2025-04 outlines specific details the FAA is interested in gathering, including aircraft and engine information, fuel type used, maintenance history, any observed issues, and even documentation like photos or fuel samples.

Importantly, the FAA is also encouraging submissions from operators who have transitioned to unleaded fuel with no issues.

“The FAA is committed to a safe transition to unleaded avgas,” adds Caitlin Locke, FAA’s EAGLE co-chair. “The reports we receive will directly inform our oversight, help us distinguish between unrelated mechanical issues and fuel-related concerns, and ultimately support the safe shift of the piston-engine aviation fuel supply.”