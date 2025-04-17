AGI Expands Canadian Operations with New Cargo Warehouse in Toronto

AGI hits a major milestone in its Canadian expansion with the award of a new cargo warehouse facility in Toronto (YYZ), further strengthening its position as a leading provider of comprehensive warehouse and ground handling services across North America.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), AGI has been awarded a 27,000-square-foot cargo warehouse through a competitive RFP process led by Realterm. The facility, previously occupied and vacated by Canada Post, complements AGI’s existing cargo ramp operations at YYZ and marks a significant step toward delivering a fully integrated ramp and cargo handling solution.

In addition to its growing cargo footprint, AGI also provides premium passenger services at the airport, reinforcing its commitment to service excellence across multiple verticals.

“This new facility marks a meaningful step forward in our continued investment in Canada and underscores our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our airline and logistics partners,” said Jared Azcuy, CEO of AGI. “We’re grateful to Realterm for their trust and partnership as we expand our footprint and deliver the seamless, efficient, and high-quality cargo services that define the AGI standard.”

The addition of this facility allows AGI to further streamline its operations and provide a single-source solution for ground handling, cargo, and passenger support in key Canadian markets.