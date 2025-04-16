WFS Expands Global Emirates Partnership with New Cargo Handling Contract at Frankfurt Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has been awarded a new five-year cargo handling contract with the cargo arm of Emirates SkyCargo at Frankfurt Airport.

This strategic win strengthens SATS’ and WFS’ long-standing partnership with Emirates, with the group now providing specialised gateway services at 21 stations across the airline’s global network.

The new agreement builds upon the companies’ extensive collaboration across key international markets and underscores the importance of WFS’ role in supporting Emirates’ operations with WFS’ secure and efficient cargo handling services. Frankfurt Airport, as one of Europe’s busiest cargo hubs, serves as a critical gateway in Emirates’ European network, with the freight division offering a weekly cargo capacity of over 1,400 tonnes.

“At Frankfurt Airport, our team is focused on implementing the operational excellence and specialised handling capabilities that Emirates requires,” said John Batten, CEO Gateway Services, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia (EMEAA) at WFS.

“Our significant investment in pharmaceutical handling capabilities at Frankfurt, combined with our proven expertise in managing time-sensitive cargo, positions us to deliver the efficient, secure, and reliable services that Emirates and their customers expect at this important European hub.”

Robert Fordree, Emirates SkyCargo’s Senior Vice President of Operations Worldwide said: “With six scheduled freighters and 21 passenger flights per week, Frankfurt is an anchor of our European network. As one of the world’s most important financial hubs, we move significant volume in and out the market, including specialist products such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles and machinery.

"By expanding our global partnership with WFS to Frankfurt, we will enhance our existing operations and ensure we can deliver goods quickly, reliably and efficiently, strengthening trade links between Germany’s vibrant business community and the wider world.”

This contract win further solidifies WFS’ growing presence in the crucial European air cargo market and demonstrates its commitment to providing specialised handling solutions for leading global airlines like Emirates.