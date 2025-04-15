EULEN Aviation and Arajet Team Up to Enhance U.S. Operations at MIA

EULEN Aviation has partnered with Arajet Airlines (DM), a leading and fast-growing airline in the Dominican Republic.

This collaboration will elevate Arajet’s operations in the U.S. as EULEN Aviation begins providing world-class ground handling services at Miami International Airport (MIA), reinforcing Arajet’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences for its passengers.

Arajet Airlines, founded in 2022, has quickly made its mark in the low-cost aviation sector, offering affordable flights to 22 destinations across North, Central, and South America. With a modern fleet of 10 Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft, Arajet is set to expand further, with plans to welcome 15 more aircraft starting in 2026. Arajet just announced that it has transported 2 million passengers since the start of its operations in September 2022, making a significant milestone in the commercial aviation sector of the Dominican Republic.

In a significant leap toward international expansion, Arajet launched its U.S. operations on April 11, 2025, with direct flights from Miami (MIA) to Santo Domingo (SDQ). The airline will further expand its footprint with additional flights from MIA to Punta Cana (PUJ), starting June 14, 2025. These routes will connect passengers to a wide array of destinations across Central and South America, solidifying Arajet’s role as a key player in the Caribbean’s aviation market.

EULEN Aviation is honored to provide comprehensive, best-in-class ground handling services to Arajet at Miami International Airport, including:

Passenger Service & Baggage Acceptance (ticket counter & gate boarding)

Wheelchair Assistance (WCHR)

Ramp Services (aircraft marshalling, baggage handling)

Lavatory & Water Service

Secure Cabin Cleaning Services

With over 12 airline partners currently in operation at MIA - including industry giants such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Air France/KLM, Copa Airlines, Korean Air, Norse Airlines and Spirit Airlines - this partnership marks a bold step forward in EULEN Aviation’s expansion across the U.S. market.

“This is a momentous milestone for both Arajet and EULEN Aviation,” said John Jones, vice-president of Aviation Operations for the United States and the Caribbean of EULEN Aviation. “We are thrilled to support Arajet’s growth in the U.S. and help facilitate their seamless service at Miami International Airport. Our partnership underscores our shared commitment to excellence, and we are excited to play a part in Arajet’s journey to becoming a leading global airline.”

As Arajet continues its rapid expansion, this new partnership with EULEN Aviation will enable the airline to enhance its operational efficiency and offer passengers an elevated experience in one of the world’s busiest airports. The collaboration also represents a critical moment for EULEN Aviation to strengthen its foothold in the U.S. market, with MIA serving as a key hub for future growth.