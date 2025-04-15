Cathay Cargo Terminal Pioneers Autonomous Electric Tractor Operations for Cargo

Cathay Cargo Terminal has completed the first end-to-end trial of Autonomous Electric Tractor (AET) operations for direct towing from the inside of the terminal to the West Cargo Apron (WCA) at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The trial involved a fully autonomous electric tow-tractor pulling four cargo dollies into the Cathay Cargo Terminal and driving itself to the correct cargo transfer gate for loading. After loading, the AET drove itself out of the terminal and successfully completed its journey across HKIA to the furthest cargo apron, the WCA, delivering the cargo ready to be loaded directly onto a Cathay Cargo flight.

A unique feature of this initiative is the precise docking solution, enabling the AET’s towing dolly chains to automatically align with the transfer deck for seamless Unit Load Device (ULD) loading. Enhanced security features also allow the AET to be digitally checked into and out of the terminal without compromising security.

The project is a collaborative effort between Cathay Cargo Terminal, the Airport Authority Hong Kong, and UISEE, one of China’s leading autonomous driving companies. This breakthrough not only streamlines cargo movement, but also strengthens operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

“This has been an important proof-of-concept to show that AETs are capable of more advanced workflows than we have seen so far for cargo, reducing manual processes and significantly enhancing operational efficiency," said Cathay Cargo Terminal Chief Operating Officer Mark Watts. "This also improves overall cargo flow at the world’s busiest cargo hub and significantly reduces carbon emissions associated with traditional ground service equipment.”

In addition to ongoing trials with AETs, Cathay Cargo Terminal is also piloting the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) for its non-electric cargo tractors. HVO is a renewable alternative to fossil-based diesel, with the ability to reduce the lifecycle carbon emissions approximately 80-90%, according to industry data.

Cathay’s Mark Watts added: “HVO is a very important step, but continued electrification is the ultimate vision to help us reduce carbon emissions and pursue Cathay’s digital and sustainability leadership.”

Airport Authority Hong Kong Acting Deputy Director, Airport Operations Wing Yeung said: “This new milestone reinforces HKIA’s leadership in smart logistics and sustainable aviation development, paving the way for further advancements in autonomous vehicle solutions in cargo-handling. The successful deployment of AETs in end-to-end cargo operations reflects the HKIA community’s continuous efforts in the adoption of smart airport initiatives and to reinforce the airport’s position as a global aviation hub.”