New Philippines Freighter Operator Picks Hactl as its Handler

Recently launched Skyway Airlines of the Philippines has appointed Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) as handling agent for its new freighter services to Hong Kong, which are targeted at the e-commerce sector. Hactl will provide a one-stop-shop operation for Skyway, covering terminal handling, ramp handling and documentation.

Skyway commenced the flights on March 20, using its 18-tonne capacity B737-400 freighters on the six-times-weekly services: three to its Clark International Airport base, and three to Manila. Hong Kong is the airline’s first international destination.

The Philippines, comprising over 7,000 islands, presents exceptional logistical challenges. Traditionally, domestic air cargo has been carried in the belly holds of passenger aircraft. However, a booming e-commerce sector - significantly accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic - has created a pressing need for dedicated cargo capacity. Skyway aims to satisfy this need, and has now successfully connected the Philippines to the world’s busiest international airport.

“It has been a big leap for Skyway to fly internationally to Hong Kong after acquiring our Air Operator Certificate," said Jose Angelo Peralta, president & CEO of Skyway Airlines. "We are very pleased to have the one-stop service support from Hactl for our freighter operation into Hong Kong International Airport, which greatly reduced our challenges in the service launch. We hope to contribute to the trade development between Hong Kong and the Philippines."

Adds Hactl Executive Director - Commercial and Business Development Joanna Li: “Skyway Airlines is an interesting new venture that fills a very real need for the Philippines. We welcome this latest addition to our carrier family, which further extends our global connections. We wish Skyway Airlines every success with this first international service, and we greatly look forward to supporting the airline in growing its business."