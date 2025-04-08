Oshkosh Aerotech to Highlight Gate Equipment Capabilities at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025

Oshkosh AeroTech announces its participation at Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) 2025, held April 8-10 in Madrid, Spain with a showcase of its gate equipment capabilities alongside JLG Industries' PowerTowers brand.

“Oshkosh AeroTech is excited to connect with the global aviation community at the Passenger Terminal Expo and showcase our industry-leading gate equipment,” said Ranjit Nair, president of Oshkosh AeroTech. “Our technologies are designed to optimize airport operations and enhance passenger experiences, demonstrating Oshkosh’s commitment to excellence and innovation worldwide.”

At the event, Oshkosh AeroTech will highlight key technologies from its gate equipment portfolio, including:

Jetway Passenger Boarding Bridges: Innovative product designed to facilitate efficient, comfortable, and secure passenger boarding experiences.

JetAire Air Pre-conditioned Units: Advanced climate-control technology providing superior environmental efficiency and passenger comfort at the gate.

iOPS Intelligent Monitoring Systems: Real-time data and diagnostics to optimize equipment performance, manage downtime, and promote overall operational efficiency.

JetDock Automated Bridge Docking: Autonomous system promoting precision, safety, outstanding customer experience and overall efficiency during the docking process.

AmpCart Mobile Charging Platforms: Versatile charging units that support reliable and flexible power options for electric ground support equipment.

AmpTek Ground Power Units: Robust, high-performance ground power systems that provide reliable power for aircraft, supporting operational readiness and reducing environmental impact.

“Our presence at Passenger Terminal Expo emphasizes our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient gate equipment solutions to airports around the globe,” said Frank Moore, vice president and general manager of Oshkosh AeroTech’s gate equipment business. “By integrating advanced technology and innovative design, we continue to support airport professionals in achieving operational excellence and sustainability goals.”

Also featured at the Oshkosh AeroTech booth will be JLG Industries' PowerTowers access equipment, further highlighting Oshkosh’s broad capabilities and focus on supporting the aviation industry's unique operational needs.