Aurrigo and Aviation Solutions Join Forces to Commercialize Autonomous Baggage Handling at Airports

Aurrigo International announces its Auto-Dolly Tug and Auto-Sim solutions have been formally approved for recommendation to Aviation Solutions B. V. network of 60+ airports.

Aviation Solutions focuses on commercializing innovative technologies that have successfully passed rigorous testing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The partnership between the two companies was initially announced last year with the intention to roll out Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions. With testing under the Royal Schiphol Group contract now validated, the work begins to commercialize this technology to airports worldwide.

“Aurrigo International is a true front-runner in the field of autonomous ground handling technology," says Marcel Stroop, director of Go-to-Market, Aviation Solutions. "Our partnership marks an exciting milestone in our effort to bring proven innovations from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to the rest of the world.

“We collaborate with partners and airports to innovate, faster and to be able to provide airports solutions we guarantee will work with a 100% confidence level. I’m very excited that Aurrigo is now also part of that movement.”

The relationship provides an opportunity to demonstrate the environmental, cost saving and performance benefits of Auto-DollyTug at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol by Aviation Solutions to its partners across the globe, with over 65+ organizations already utilizing their products.

The wider aviation sector is now being encouraged to learn how automated technologies can deliver new solutions to the sector.

“Auto-DollyTug is arguably one of the biggest innovations to hit baggage and cargo handling for more than four decades and the aviation world is starting to take notice of what they can achieve through our autonomous vehicles and advanced technology,” added Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo.

Auto-DollyTug is an electric, autonomous baggage and cargo tractor that combines the functionality of a baggage tractor and airport dolly in one smart, compact vehicle.

Currently being tested at six global airports, it can rotate on the spot and move sideways using a unique sideways drive system. It also features bi-directional robotic arms that enable autonomous loading and unloading of unit load devices (ULDs), streamlining operations even in congested areas.

The company’s Auto-Sim technology is proving equally popular, with its simulation software helping to model and optimize airside operations in a digital environment.

It enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to visualize the impact of introducing new technologies like charging infrastructure and/or autonomous vehicles in the virtual world.