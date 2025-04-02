WFS Resumes Cargo Handling Partnership with Malaysia Airlines’ Cargo Arm, MASkargo in France

Malaysia Airlines’ cargo arm, MASkargo, has resumed its cargo handling partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, in Paris to support the airline’s new daily flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The two companies previously partnered in the French capital until Malaysia Airlines withdrew from the route in January 2016. Returning this month, Malaysia Airlines is now operating daily Airbus A350-900 passenger and cargo services connecting Paris and Kuala Lumpur, extending its global route network to 68 destinations. This latest expansion follows the arrival of additional wide-bodied aircraft in Malaysia’s fleet.

As well as cargo handling in Paris, WFS’s latest contract with Malaysia Airlines also covers operations at its provincial airport locations across France, including Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, and Strasbourg.

“It is very pleasing to see Malaysia Airlines’ aircraft back at Paris CDG and we are delighted to be resuming our partnership with the airline. We look forward to supporting the growth of its cargo business between France and Kuala Lumpur, and the onward connections Malaysia Airlines offers across Asia,” said Laurent Bernard, managing director of France at WFS.

Across its global networking spanning over 215 stations in 27 countries, WFS also provides handling services for Malaysia Airlines in Copenhagen, Bengaluru, and Bangkok.

This latest new contract reflects WFS’ status as the leading cargo handling service provider at Paris CDG, where it serves over 150 customers across nine cargo terminal facilities.