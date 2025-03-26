Menzies Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

Menzies Aviation has received the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This underscores Menzies’ commitment to the very highest standards of data security.

The accreditation, awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) reaffirms that Menzies Aviation has implemented an effective ISMS that aligns with the three key principles of ISO/IEC 27001: confidentiality, information integrity and availability of data.

The certification follows an extensive audit process and covers a range of services and locations across the globe. Alongside ISO/IEC 27001, Menzies has received ISO/IEC 20000-1, the international standard for IT Service Management Systems, while Menzies MEAA has secured ISO 22301, which recognizes high standards of business continuity.

“Our customers entrust us with their sensitive information and rightly expect us to have robust safeguards in place to protect this data," said Rami Al-Haddad, chief information officer, Menzies Aviation. "We’re immensely proud to have secured the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 certification, confirming that Menzies is delivering an ISMS that aligns with the highest global standards. Being awarded this certification is testament to hard work and professionalism of our people, who go above and beyond to deliver safe and secure aviation services.”