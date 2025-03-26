    1. Ground Handling

    Menzies Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

    March 26, 2025
    The accreditation reaffirms that Menzies Aviation has implemented an effective ISMS that aligns with the three key principles of ISO/IEC 27001: confidentiality, information integrity and availability of data.
    Menzies Aviation
    67e41d594fdca3b196a06671 Isocertificate21903x920

    Menzies Aviation has received the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This underscores Menzies’ commitment to the very highest standards of data security. 

    The accreditation, awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) reaffirms that Menzies Aviation has implemented an effective ISMS that aligns with the three key principles of ISO/IEC 27001: confidentiality, information integrity and availability of data.

    The certification follows an extensive audit process and covers a range of services and locations across the globe. Alongside ISO/IEC 27001, Menzies has received ISO/IEC 20000-1, the international standard for IT Service Management Systems, while Menzies MEAA has secured ISO 22301, which recognizes high standards of business continuity.

    “Our customers entrust us with their sensitive information and rightly expect us to have robust safeguards in place to protect this data," said Rami Al-Haddad, chief information officer, Menzies Aviation. "We’re immensely proud to have secured the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 certification, confirming that Menzies is delivering an ISMS that aligns with the highest global standards. Being awarded this certification is testament to hard work and professionalism of our people, who go above and beyond to deliver safe and secure aviation services.”

    cargo.one
    67e29b061ec9ca6f2730d46c_sas_cargo_x_cargo
    World Fuel Services
    myworld_decarbonize
    Menzies Aviation
    fortworthnaturecenterrefuge21903x920
    IAG Cargo
    screenshot_20250320_063238