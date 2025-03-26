SAS Cargo Partners with cargo.one to Capitalize on Surging Digital Procurement

SAS Cargo, the air freight division of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), has partnered with cargo.one globally to bring its capacity to the leading platform for digital air freight procurement and sales.

Thousands more freight forwarders will soon gain enhanced digital access to SAS Cargo capacity. The collaboration aligns SAS Cargo with a fast-growing and popular quoting and booking method and will support the airline to compete in every relevant market.

Leveraging the belly capacity of the SAS network, SAS Cargo is a key provider of air cargo services in Northern Europe, linking Scandinavia to important global trade lanes. SAS Cargo utilizes its global hub in Copenhagen (CPH), and hubs in Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN), as well as modern Airbus wide-body aircraft, to ensure speed, flexibility, and more sustainable capacity solutions. The airline offers freight forwarders 135 destinations in 31 countries, and transports over 60,000 tons of goods annually.

Both SAS Cargo and cargo.one share a strong history of air freight digitalization innovation. SAS Cargo launched the first direct booking portal in 2015, just as cargo.one became the first airline agnostic air cargo booking platform in 2017. Today, SAS Cargo sees over 80% of its bookings being made online. Partnering with cargo.one enables SAS Cargo to expand its sales reach and harness cargo.one’s direct digital connectivity into both the world’s largest forwarders and thousands of SMBs that base their booking operations upon cargo.one’s live airline connections.

From April, forwarders from cargo.one’s global user base of 25,000 users can discover, quote, book and track SAS Cargo capacity in seconds. Booking SAS Cargo with cargo.one delivers truly seamless procurement functionality and a wide range of innovative tools enabling them to win and manage shipments. The expansion of SAS Cargo capacity onto cargo.one is well timed to capitalize on the surging adoption of digital procurement workflows.

Markus Ek, CEO of SAS Cargo, commented, “Partnering with cargo.one will deliver added convenience to customers in many markets worldwide. Freight forwarders will enjoy a seamless booking experience and an even stronger ability to utilize SAS Cargo capacity as a winning element of their daily work.”

“SAS Cargo stands out as having a strong alignment with cargo.one’s vision and ambition for digital procurement. It makes every sense for SAS Cargo to broaden its access to forwarding teams globally with the platform that is relied upon the most for daily quoting and booking. Our combined teams will apply cargo.one technology and sales best practices to ensure SAS Cargo remains fully responsive in the market”, added Moritz Claussen, founder and co-CEO of cargo.one.

Commencing April, forwarders using cargo.one throughout EMEA, North America and Asia can quote and book SAS Cargo’s global capacity for general cargo and temperature controlled shipments up to 10,000 kg to important destinations including Frankfurt, London, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Tokyo, and Seoul. It is planned to launch additional markets in the coming months.