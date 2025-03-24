World Fuel Launches Streamlined Tool for Purchasing SAF via Book and Claim

World Fuel Services (World Fuel) launched its myWorld Decarbonize tool, an application designed to streamline purchases of SAF via Book and Claim by providing a simplified way to calculate carbon emissions associated with fuel burn and purchase SAF Certificates (SAFc) to balance those emissions.

"The launch of the myWorld Decarbonize tool will play a crucial role in enabling our customers to decarbonize with SAF," said Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president of supply & trading at World Fuel. "This tool supports our customers in their journey towards net zero emissions by making lower carbon options easy to buy."

Carbon insets, unlike carbon offsets, are integrated directly into a company’s supply chain,

allowing for reductions in emissions within the company's operations rather than compensating for emissions elsewhere. The aviation industry faces significant challenges in achieving net zero emissions due to limited centralized supply, distributed demand, and accessibility of Book and Claim. The myWorld Decarbonize tool addresses this gap by offering a streamlined, point-of-sale solution that lowers barriers to accessing Book and Claim.

myWorld Decarbonize also educates consumers on using Book and Claim to mitigate their carbon impact, supporting more sustainable flying.

Key Benefits:

Claim, making it accessible to all consumers and contributing to a more sustainable aviation industry. Accurate carbon calculation: Users can easily calculate their carbon usage by fuel burn,

SAF is a type of jet fuel derived from renewable resources like fats, oils, greases, and biomass. The myWorld Decarbonize tool employs a CORSIA lifecycle analysis (LCA) approach to calculate

emissions from fuel burn, taking into account both the production and combustion phases. This thorough method provides users with a clear understanding of the impact of their flight’s carbon footprint and the opportunity to use SAF. Additionally, the tool features a Book and Claim system, enabling users to purchase the emissions savings associated with SAF even if the fuel is not locally available, promoting the wider adoption of SAF.