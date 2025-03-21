Menzies Aviation partners with Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge

Menzies Aviation has announced a new partnership with the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, one of the largest urban wilderness areas in the United States, spanning an impressive 3,650 acres of forests, prairies, and wetlands.

Recognized as a National Natural Landmark by the U.S. Department of Interior, the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge is a treasured site dedicated to education, land stewardship, and ecosystem preservation to support thriving flora and fauna.

Announced on World Rewilding Day (March 20), this exciting collaboration will see Menzies Aviation support two significant prairie restoration projects over the next year. From supporting efforts to expand the acres of native prairie available to the refuge’s bison herd, to enhancing habitats for pollinators, and fostering a healthy and thriving ecosystem.

The partnership reinforces Menzies’ commitment to supporting rewilding and conservation efforts, like those at Fort Worth, which help to mitigate climate change by restoring carbon-absorbing ecosystems, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 13 (Climate Action) and 15 (Life on Land).

It forms part of Menzies’ All In plan for a fair and sustainable future, which includes a commitment to supporting environmental projects and initiatives that create a positive impact on nature and the environment. The plan also sets out a strategy for the business to achieve net zero by 2045, as approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“This collaboration aligns with our ongoing commitment to protect the natural environment we live in, particularly within the geographies we operate. We are excited to contribute to the restoration of native habitats like that at Fort Worth and look forward to supporting its incredible work, and rolling up our sleeves to get involved through employee engagement initiatives," said Katy Reid, head of sustainability & corporate responsibility, Menzies Aviation.

John Redmond, executive vice president, Americas, added, "Our partnership with the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge marks a significant step toward preserving the rich biodiversity of the local environment. We look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for our employees to contribute, learn, and explore while helping to preserve the wildlife and ecosystems that make this area so unique.”

Dr. Jared Wood, director of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Menzies Aviation in restoring and protecting our native landscapes. These efforts will not only expand vital habitat for our bison herd but also enhance biodiversity, support pollinators, and strengthen the resilience of our ecosystems.

"This work is critical as Fort Worth continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Preserving and restoring wild spaces like the Nature Center ensures that future generations have access to nature, clean air and water, and the ecological benefits that healthy prairies provide. Meaningful conservation work such as this is only possible through dedicated partnerships, and we look forward to working alongside Menzies to make a lasting impact on the land and wildlife we steward.”