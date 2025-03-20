IAG Cargo Sees 22% Uptick in Pharmaceutical Shipments

A growing demand for temperature-controlled air freight in the pharmaceutical industry is one reason the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG) has recorded a 22-percent increase in tonnage in 2024 vs 2023, the company said.

Serving the pharmaceutical, bioscience and healthcare industry, IAG Cargo’s Constant Climate product is a cold chain solution designed specifically for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, biotech products, diagnostics samples, or any other temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical material.

Globally, pharma is an increasingly growing industry with market expansion driven by an aging population, increasing demand for new treatments, and advancements in research and development.

With a large proportion of pharmaceuticals requiring temperature-controlled transportation to maintain safety and effectiveness, air cargo is an essential, yet often forgotten link in the supply chain that ensures medicines reach patients quickly and in optimal condition.

“The safe, controlled movement of pharmaceuticals is more important than ever due to increasing global demand, medical advances, regulatory requirements, and the undeniable need for rapid response to medical crises," said Jordan Kohlbeck, head of pharmaceutical at IAG Cargo.



As the industry continues to grow, ensuring life-saving medicines and treatments reach patients in optimal condition will become even more important. We at IAG Cargo are committed to providing world-class temperature-controlled solutions and have invested heavily in our people and facilities to ensure we can be trusted to deliver these goods with the greatest care and precision.



A significant portion of our consignments originate in Ireland and India. Both countries are reporting uplift in pharma exports and we are proud to play our role in supporting and facilitating that growth by providing such goods with a route to market, and ultimately ensuring lifesaving treatments and medicines reaches patients who depend on it.”

Data from the International Trade in Goods Division revealed that Irish exports of Medical and Pharmaceutical Products increased by €2,908 million (+48%) to €8,993 million in January 2024 compared with January 2023, representing 48% of total exports.

Statistics from the Indian Government revealed that its drug and pharmaceutical exports increased from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.31 billion in 2024 commanding approximately 20% of the global pharma supply chain.

In recent years IAG Cargo has increased its number of approved Constant Climate stations for temperature-sensitive transport, adding Cincinnati, Cape Town and Strasbourg.

Contributing to the increase in its Constant Climate volumes transported by IAG Cargo was the opening of IAG Cargo’s New Premia facility at its London Heathrow Headquarters, which includes a state-of-the-art Constant Climate Quality Centre (CCQC) for pharmaceuticals. This facility has doubled its cool chain storage and handling capacity.