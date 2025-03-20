WFS and Kuehne+Nagel Partner in Frankfurt to Accelerate Import Cargo Clearances

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has launched a pilot project with global logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate import cargo clearances at Frankfurt Airport.

Developed by WFS’ specialist E-commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling (EFFH) team and Kuehne+Nagel Frankfurt, the project aims to optimize operations team and warehouse capacity to reduce waiting times and unnecessary storage fees.

Early results already show significant improvements in air cargo delivery times, supported by a trucking control tower set up for the pilot to schedule truck movements between the FCS warehouse and the Kuehne+Nagel Gateway warehouse and process all customer requests and inquiries immediately.

Using the control tower means WFS/FCS do not have to wait until a freight forwarder’s truck driver registers at its Frankfurt facility to commence the cargo outsourcing process. Instead, import cargo is loaded onto WFS/ FCS’ own trucks and delivered directly to Kuehne+Nagel via close communication between both parties.

“This pilot project in Frankfurt is designed to show us how the handling and clearance processes developed for WFS’ EFFH product can significantly accelerate air cargo delivery in the import process by reducing clearance times. By implementing these processes within the cargo operation, any necessary adjustments can be made quickly to enable more efficient resource planning and utilization,” explained Michael Jonas, vice president of Kuehne+Nagel.

Soheyl Rahmani, VP EFFH EMEAA at WFS, added: “With this enhanced import delivery service, we are working to make the import cargo handling process more efficient to enable us to offer freight forwarders in Frankfurt a more reliable and cost-efficient service moving forward. We are proud to be partnering with Kuehne+Nagel in this launch initiative, which we hope and expect to lead to broader import handling benefits for the wider cargo community at the airport.”

Furthermore, the EFFH team is reviewing the implementation and optimization of e-commerce and freight forwarding products at all WFS locations in the EMEAA region.