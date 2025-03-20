IATA CO2 Connect Enhanced with SAF Accounting

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has enhanced its IATA CO2 Connect emissions calculator to account for carbon emissions reductions related to the usage of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).



This follows the recent publication of the IATA SAF Accounting & Reporting Methodology which includes specific accounting rules and practices on how to include SAF in per-passenger CO2 data. Initially, CO2 Connect will apply equal per-passenger emission reductions across an airline’s network, meaning that all flights will benefit from an equal (percentage) reduction based on total SAF purchases. In future enhancements, the ability to allocate per-passenger SAF emission reductions to specific routes will be added.



“Corporations and individual travelers want to clearly understand how sustainable their flying is. And, particularly if they have invested in SAF, they want to know what impact it is having. By enhancing CO2 Connect with the IATA SAF Accounting and Reporting Methodology we are providing the transparency and accuracy that individuals and corporates demand,” said Frederic Leger, IATA’s senior vice president commercial products and services.



IATA CO2 Connect uses real operational data, such as aircraft type-specific fuel consumption, directly contributed by airlines. This approach contrasts with other calculators that primarily rely on modeled averages. With the recent inclusion of Air India, Air Astana, Air Europa, Amelia, Clic Air, Corsair, Hi Fly, Oman Air, Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas and Royal Air Maroc, some 60 airlines are now contributing data to CO2 Connect. With each new airline participant, the accuracy and transparency of IATA CO2 Connect’s calculations improves—for individual travelers and corporates.



“With the strong support of all our participating airlines and the new ability to accurately account for SAF in the calculation, IATA CO2 Connect is going from strength to strength. It is a powerful tool to support aviation’s decarbonization powered by global standard methodologies and high-quality data,” said Leger.