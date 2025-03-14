JetBlue Marks First Regular Supply of SAF for Commercial Air Travel in New York

JetBlue, along with its fuel partners, marked the first-ever regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial air travel in the region at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

This milestone for SAF availability in the Northeast brings to reality a past announcement from JetBlue, outlining its 12-month agreement with World Fuel Services for at least 1 million gallons of neat SAF to be provided by Valero Marketing and Supply Company, a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation.

JetBlue’s SAF supply is made possible through corporate business partners who help cover the cost premium over traditional jet fuel. An additional 4 million gallons of neat SAF is possible under the terms of the deal with the support of corporate partners.

“JFK has been JetBlue’s home for 25 years, and our operations here should set the standard we envision for our entire network.” said Ursula Hurley, chief financial officer, JetBlue.

Hurley continued, “Thank you to the many teams and partners who have helped make this possible. Incorporating SAF into our flights is an important lever in decarbonizing the aviation industry and expanding its availability to our Northeast airports is a big step.”

To ensure a consistent supply of SAF, Diamond Green Diesel LLC produces the fuel and Valero then combines it with conventional jet fuel to create blended SAF. The blended SAF is then delivered by World Fuel via existing jet fuel distribution infrastructure, where it is claimed by JetBlue for use in their fleet at JFK Airport. Blended SAF is a drop-in product for existing aircraft and infrastructure and can lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to approximately 80%, when compared to current conventional jet fuel.

“Working with JetBlue and Valero to bring blended SAF to one of our largest airport locations supports our ambition at World Fuel to grow a consistent supply network for SAF on the U.S. East Coast,” said Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president, supply and trading, World Fuel Services. “This collaboration enhances our ability to provide regular sustainable aviation fuel and improves access to lower carbon fuels for our aviation customers,” he added.

“We are proud to collaborate with JetBlue on the use of SAF at John F. Kennedy International Airport,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, “As the international gateway to the US, JFK is leading by example through our work on safe SAF delivery to our regional airports and promoting sustainable air travel. We look forward to facilitating more SAF operations across our airport system.”

“The Port Authority looks forward to continue working with our partners as we all strive toward more environmentally friendly air travel,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, “Our work testing the safe delivery of SAF to our airports was a key first step demonstrating the possibility of more sustainable airport operations. As our agency works to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, we hope more business partners like JetBlue will want to work together to advance our mutual sustainability goals while delivering a world-class air travel experience.”