easyJet Reduces Fuel, Carbon Emissions and Noise in Ground Operations Trial

easyJet is set to permanently roll out Project APU-ZERO at its Milan Malpensa base following a successful trial at the northern Italian base. The proof of concept, tested in September 2024, allows easyJet aircraft to switch off its Auxiliary Power Units (APU). The APU provides electric power and air conditioning to the aircraft during the turnaround process and helps to start the engines when the aircraft is taxiing and preparing for takeoff.

However, when stationary during turnaround, APUs use a considerable amount of fuel, increasing both noise and carbon emissions on the apron.

To address this challenge, easyJet and its partners TCR, PCA manufacturer Guinault and ground-handling partner Menzies, with the full cooperation of SEA Milan Airports, traded in the APU for electric and hybrid Pre-Conditioning Air Units (PCAs). PCAs connect to the airport’s Fixed Electrical Ground Power (FEGP) via the gate, decreasing noise and fuel burn while providing filtered and conditioned air to passengers and crew during boarding and deboarding.

Following the trial on 57 aircraft operating out of and into Milan Malpensa’s Terminal 2, fully operated by easyJet, the airline saw a reduction in fuel use and carbon emissions. The airline estimates it’ll make an annual fuel saving of 1,115 tons – equivalent to 3,636 tons of carbon dioxide.

Speaking on the initiative, Director of Sustainability at easyJet Lahiru Ranasinghe said, “At easyJet we take a holistic approach to reducing our impact in the air and on the ground. This trial, part of our operational efficiencies workstream, resulted in fuel and emissions savings and a reduction in noise, without affecting our operation.

Following this successful proof of concept with our partners TCR, Guinault and Menzies, we hope to replicate this model and deploy this initiative to many other bases that we operate in across our network.”

Katy Reid, head of sustainability and corporate responsibility at Menzies Aviation, said, “It’s fantastic to see this permanent switch to electric-powered Pre-Conditioning Air Units at Milan Malpensa Airport. AGS, Menzies Aviation’s partner at Milan Malpensa, has done us proud once again for adapting to new processes and equipment to deliver seamless operations for easyJet on the ground. The AGS and Menzies electric-first approach has resulted in 81% of our motorised GSE fleet being electric at Malpensa Airport."

Kristof Philips, CEO of airport solutions at TCR, said, “The Collaboration between key stakeholders – Airbus, Guinault, easyJet and Menzies has enabled us to develop an integrated solution for actively managing APU usage on the ground.”

In total, easyJet will be deploying 16 PCA units at Milan Malpensa, with six units being added this month and another six in April, while the four remaining units will be added in May.