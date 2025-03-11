Air Culinaire Worldwide Launches Online Catering Portal

Air Culinaire Worldwide has launched a new order management portal. The platform delivers an experience akin to popular food delivery apps but is engineered specifically for in-flight catering needs.

“This is the first and only end-to-end order management solution for in-flight catering,” said John Lee, CEO of Air Culinaire Worldwide. “The ease of use, customization, and capabilities of this system will transform how flight departments handle their in-flight catering orders. For the first time, users have complete visibility of their catering operations – from order tracking and simplified invoicing to extensive regional menu browsing and streamlined checkout – all in one intuitive interface.”

Some platform capabilities:

· Order tracking – Know exactly when and where your order is.

· Quick invoice access – Simplified record-keeping for expense tracking.

· Order from over 1,200 locations – Live menus from our 23 owned and operated kitchens along with our global network

· Coming Soon* Business aviation software integration – Sync catering with your preferred flight management tools.

“With 23 owned and operated kitchens and the industry’s largest network of vetted third-party caterers, we’ve built unmatched global coverage. This digital platform is the next step in our innovation journey,” said Lee. “We're already developing integrations with leading flight management systems, expanding our eco-friendly packaging initiatives, and strengthening our farm-to-flight program that brings fresh, local ingredients to every kitchen in our network."