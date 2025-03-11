dnata Serves Up Culinary Delights as Inflight Caterer Joins Sydney’s New 24-Hour Airport

Sydney’s new 24-hour airport is partnering with Australia’s leading inflight caterer to serve up innovative catering services that harness local produce for domestic and international airlines and their passengers.

dnata Catering & Retail (dnata) is investing $17 million to build an advanced inflight catering center within the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) Cargo Precinct, which will be capable of producing three million quality meals each year.

dnata Catering & Retail Australia’s chief commercial officer, Mark Stubbings, said the significant investment at WSI once again underlines the organisation’s strong, long-term commitment to the Australian aviation industry.

“Our highly trained team, advanced facility and equipment will deliver world-class services and products, helping WSI establish itself as a leading international aviation hub,” he said.

“We are excited to contribute to the airport’s growth and success with our innovative approach and passion for excellence.”

He added that dnata’s operations will create more meaningful job opportunities as well, with recruitment set to begin in 2026 for a wide range of roles, including chefs, drivers, and catering attendants.

“Thousands of workers – many of whom live in Western Sydney – have helped build this transformational greenfield airport, so I’m pleased to confirm that dnata’s investment will also create more than 200 new, direct jobs over the next 10 years,” he said.

WSI CEO Simon Hickey said dnata’s investment is another decisive signal of the airport’s rapid progress and premier airline offering as the business prepares for take-off in late 2026.

“dnata is investing in WSI and investing in the future growth and opportunities this airport will offer top-tier airlines when we open next year,” he said.

“Being situated within our on-airport Cargo Precinct presents unrivalled operational efficiencies for dnata and airlines – including seamless integration and proximity to the terminal as well as dedicated airside access.

“What’s more, WSI’s prime location in Australia’s multicultural heartland and brand-new transport connections can also give dnata ‘food for thought’ in supporting access to the state’s local produce and vibrant regional food scene.”

dnata’s 3,200 m² facility at WSI will incorporate the latest technologies in design and operation to minimise its environmental footprint, featuring energy-efficient equipment, a recycled water system and a waste treatment plant. Its agreement with WSI also allows dnata to expand the site as airline customers grow in line with airport demand, reaching a total of up to 6,400 m².

“Like everything at WSI, dnata’s center is built for growth so it can expand as demand grows over the decades ahead, which will also create more and more jobs,” Hickey said.

Construction of the dnata facility within WSI’s Cargo Precinct is already underway and expected to be completed in late 2026. Its initial $17 million investment also includes a fleet of ground support equipment, such as catering trucks and light vehicles.