First Carrier Signing of 2025 for Hactl

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) – Hong’s Kong’s largest independent cargo handler - has signed its first carrier of 2025, having won the contract to handle new cargo airline Hungary Airlines.

Hungary Airlines has begun scheduled services between its Budapest hub and Hong Kong, using 62-tonne capacity A330F aircraft.

Hactl has been appointed to provide a one-stop-shop service for the new Hong Kong flights, covering cargo terminal operations, aircraft loading and unloading, and documentation.

Budapest is a growing e-commerce hub for Eastern Europe. Hungary Airlines is strategically placed to capitalize on the airport’s potential, using its new Hong Kong flights as a link between Greater China and the EU. As more aircraft are added to the Hungary Airlines fleet, the carrier plans to add services to the USA and Middle East markets.

“We welcome Hungary Airlines to the Hactl carrier family; their new services further enhance Hactl’s global connectivity," said Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong. "We look forward to supporting their establishment and growth as an e-commerce specialist, which ties in well with our own focus on this important business area.”