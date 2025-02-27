Kansai Airports Launches New Ground Handling Company at Kobe Airport

Kansai Airports has launched a new ground handling company at Kobe Airport in Japan, starting in April 2025.

Kobe Airport Aviation Services is a joint venture between CKTS, a group company of Kansai Airports and HITO-Communications.

“We are very pleased to be able to contribute to the development of Kobe Airport and its local area, while at the same time strengthening our ground handling service system for flights arriving in and departing from the Kansai region, by expanding our business to Kobe Airport in collaboration with HITO Communications,” said Tetsuya Onuki, representative director of CKTS.

Toyomi Yasui, CEO of HITO Communications, added: “With the commencement of international charter flights from April, we are very pleased to be able to expand our business into the internationalisation of Kobe Airport together with CKTS.

“We will continue to strengthen our relationship with Kansai Airports and CKTS, and contribute to the internationalization of Kobe Airport and the development of the region.”