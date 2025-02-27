Workers at Delta Air Lines Ground Handling Subsidiary Vote to Join IAM Union

Approximately 60 Unifi Aviation ground handling workers based in San Jose, CA, last week voted nearly 70 percent to join the IAM Union, according to a report from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Unifi Aviation is 49% owned by Delta Air Lines Inc. and waged an aggressive campaign, led by the law firm Jones Day. Workers cited low and stagnant wage rates, poor benefits and working conditions as reasons to form a union.

“I am very proud to welcome these determined and courageous workers into aviation’s largest union, the IAM,” said IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen. “And a special thanks to District 141 Director of Membership Services Frank Giannola, Local 1781 veteran organizer Danny Paulazzo, and the IAM Legal Department for leading the campaign to a successful conclusion.”

The IAM Union is currently working to organize approximately 20,000 Delta Air Lines ramp, cargo and tower workers nationwide.

“District 141 salutes these Unifi workers who never backed down... ” said IAM District 141 President Mike Klemm. “We will now continue this campaign and negotiate the dignified first contract that these workers deserve.”

Unifi Aviation employs approximately 60 workers at San Jose Mineta International Airport who perform ground handling services for Delta Air Lines. It operates in approximately 180 airports across the United States performing ground handling and other services for airlines.

For the full report, click here.