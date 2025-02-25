Azzera Adds New ReFuelEU Module to CELESTE Platform to Simplify Compliance

Sustainability solutions provider Azzera has commercialized a powerful new module designed to help business and commercial aviation operators comply with the monitoring and reporting requirements of the European Union’s (EU) new ReFuelEU mandate.

This latest enhancement to its CELESTE platform underscores Azzera’s commitment to simplifying emissions management and sustainability compliance with an intuitive, all-in-one solution.

To support aircraft operators navigate the complex ReFuelEU regulations easily and effectively, Azzera’s new ReFuelEU module in its CELESTE platform offers sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) inventory management, enabling operators to monitor SAF usage, track sources and certifications, and manage fuel stocks efficiently.

A key feature of this module is its ability to automatically generate ReFuelEU compliance reports at the push of a button, ensuring that operators meet regulatory requirements efficiently and accurately, reducing operators’ administrative workload. Real-time compliance tracking is visualized via a live dashboard allowing operators to detect, monitor and mitigate any non-compliance throughout the year to avoid penalties.

ReFuelEU represents a transformative shift in regulatory expectations across the aviation sector, making sustainable operations a regulatory necessity rather than an option in the EU. The primary compliance requirement for aircraft operators is the non-tankering mandate, which aims to prevent unnecessary carbon emissions from carrying excess fuel to avoid refuelling at higher-cost airports. Operators must uplift at least 90% of their fuel needs when departing from Union airports, reducing the additional weight and emissions associated with tankering.

“The regulation brings significant changes that require operators to adapt quickly, address logistical hurdles, and incorporate new practices into their operations,” explains Puja Mahajan, Azzera founder and CEO. “Compliance to ReFuelEU is complex and any exemption requests need to be properly justified. This is why our new module is so effective. Our expertise is in aviation environmental regulations, and we constantly research any changes so that our clients don’t have to. Aviation operators do not need to reinvent the wheel and create their own compliance and sustainability solution – they can focus on their core business and let us do the rest.”

Unlike basic compliance tools, Azzera’s CELESTE platform is dedicated to a comprehensive approach to emissions management. Over the past three years, Azzera has established CELESTE as a practical, reliable, and validated solution that supports operators in monitoring, managing, and mitigating carbon emissions with consistent training and ongoing support.

“This latest ReFuelEU module is an example of how we continue to invest in CELESTE, ensuring it remains ahead of rapidly changing environmental regulations and providing operators with a future-proof tool to manage their emissions and SAF usage strategies,” says Mahajan. “In 2024, we, at Azzera, helped our clients mitigate over 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. We are committed to ensuring that our simple and efficient solution is constantly updated.”

The ReFuelEU module is now live on CELESTE with several undisclosed operators already leveraging the system to ensure compliance. Existing customers automatically gain access to this powerful new functionality as part of their subscription.

CELESTE integrates smoothly with several flight scheduling systems including Skylegs, Leon, AIMS, Vmo and (very soon) FL3XX, and can provide customized connection options if required. This seamless connectivity ensures operators can access compliance tools without disrupting their existing workflows.