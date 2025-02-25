  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Ground Handling

    HHS Aviation Signs New Service Agreement with Delta Air Lines

    Feb. 25, 2025
    HHS Aviation will provide turn cleaning, overnight cleaning, and lavatory servicing for over 150 daily Delta flights at BOS, ensuring efficient, high-quality aircraft cabin cleaning services that support Delta’s expanding operations.
    67be23f936e32eedf690c970 Delta Air Lines

    HHS Aviation has reached a new service agreement with Delta Air Lines at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to provide aircraft cabin cleaning services for Delta’s growing operations at the airport.

    Under this agreement, HHS Aviation will provide turn cleaning, overnight cleaning, and
    lavatory servicing for over 150 daily Delta flights at BOS, ensuring efficient, high-quality
    aircraft cabin cleaning services that support Delta’s expanding operations. The flight
    volume is expected to increase as Delta continues to strengthen BOS as a key location in its
    global network.

    “We are extremely excited and grateful that Delta has selected HHS Aviation to provide Air
    Craft Cabin cleaning services for its BOS hub operation,” said Brett Mannion, CEO of HHS
    Aviation. “BOS is an important part of the Delta network, and we are humbled that Delta
    has the confidence in our ability to provide this important service at such a key location. This award recognizes the commitment to quality and the incredible level of service that
    HHS Aviation Team Members provide to our customers every day.”

    The transition to HHS Aviation will take effect on April 16, 2025.

    resizedforwebcathaycargoterminal800x450
    Oscar Rzodkiewicz/Blue Sky News
    dsc00604800x441
    hactl_feb_2025_stat_times_award
    schiphol_apron_klm_plane_autodollytug_