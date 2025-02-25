HHS Aviation Signs New Service Agreement with Delta Air Lines

HHS Aviation has reached a new service agreement with Delta Air Lines at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to provide aircraft cabin cleaning services for Delta’s growing operations at the airport.

Under this agreement, HHS Aviation will provide turn cleaning, overnight cleaning, and

lavatory servicing for over 150 daily Delta flights at BOS, ensuring efficient, high-quality

aircraft cabin cleaning services that support Delta’s expanding operations. The flight

volume is expected to increase as Delta continues to strengthen BOS as a key location in its

global network.

“We are extremely excited and grateful that Delta has selected HHS Aviation to provide Air

Craft Cabin cleaning services for its BOS hub operation,” said Brett Mannion, CEO of HHS

Aviation. “BOS is an important part of the Delta network, and we are humbled that Delta

has the confidence in our ability to provide this important service at such a key location. This award recognizes the commitment to quality and the incredible level of service that

HHS Aviation Team Members provide to our customers every day.”

The transition to HHS Aviation will take effect on April 16, 2025.