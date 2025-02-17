Nordisk Aviation Signs Deal with Emirates to Supply Fire-Resistant Cargo Containers

Nordisk Aviation has signed an agreement with Emirates to supply up to 10,000 advanced fire-resistant AKE containers designed to reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires in baggage and cargo transport.

The provider of unit load devices (ULDs) manufactures AKE containers designed to offer robust fire protection against Li-ion battery incidents, and the company says their design prioritizes sustainability, with most components being 100% recyclable.

To validate the containers’ fire resistance, Nordisk Aviation collaborated with Emirates on a rigorous testing program. While the aerospace standard (SAE AS8992) primarily addresses Class A paper fires, Nordisk Aviation and Emirates developed a more stringent testing protocol.

According to reports, the test involved 1,000 18650 lithium-ion battery cells among 60 pieces of luggage, along with flammable materials such as clothing, toiletries, and alcohol bottles.

The Nordisk AKE container contained the fire for the entire six-hour test, demonstrating its ability to prevent oxygen inflow while allowing flue gases to escape, thus effectively suppressing fire spread.

This agreement not only provides Emirates with cutting-edge fire protection technology but also establishes a foundation for continued collaboration and innovation in aviation safety.

“Safety and innovation are at the core of our mission," said Chris Kumar, general manager at Nordisk Aviation. "This partnership with Emirates demonstrates our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that meet the evolving safety challenges of the aviation sector.

“By combining advanced technology with sustainability, we are setting new standards for fire-resistant cargo containers and help solve the problems faced by our strategic partners.”