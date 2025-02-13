SF Airlines Awards ‘Outstanding Partnership Award’ to WFS for LAX and JFK

China-based cargo airline, SF Airlines, has awarded its annual ‘Outstanding Partnership Award’ to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and John F Kennedy Airport (JFK) for the quality and reliability of its freighter ramp handling and warehouse services.

The award also acknowledges the safety and security compliance delivered by the WFS team in LAX and JFK as well as the strong communication between SF Airlines and WFS personnel.

WFS won its first contract with SF Airlines in North America in 2018 for cargo handling at New York JFK and later added Los Angeles to its working partnership. SATS and WFS also provide cargo handling services for the cargo airline in Singapore, Bangkok, Frankfurt, and Liege.

“WFS is honored to have received this award and to be supporting SF Airlines’ Overseas Strategy to expand its international logistics capabilities through the reliability and safety of our operations. SF Airlines is successfully leveraging strategic partnerships like the one with SATS and WFS to strengthen its network reach, freight capacity, and service capabilities in key global markets,” said José Canales, SVP, Commercial & Business Development, Americas at WFS.

In July 2024, SATS, the world’s largest provider of air cargo handling services and Asia’s pre-eminent provider of food solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SF Group, the leading express delivery and logistics service provider in China and globally, to expand strategic collaboration and supply chain optimisation into a global footprint.

This included the official opening in October 2024, of a new airside logistics center for SF Express Singapore, located at the SATS Core A warehouse in Changi Airfreight Center. The new facility optimizes export and import operations, resulting in improved flexibility and faster turnaround times for customers. The development facilitates the enhancement of SF Express Singapore’s expansion across Southeast Asia and globally.