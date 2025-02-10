Avfuel Powers SAF Expansion With New U.S. Supply Points

Avfuel Corporation is taking sustainable aviation fuel to new horizons as it facilitates the fuel’s geographic expansion.

Avfuel has announced a total of three new supply points, in addition to a renewed SAF supply agreement, to support increased SAF volume across the Avfuel Network.

Most notably, Avfuel’s SAF availability now extends up the East Coast of the United States with the addition of a supply terminal in Linden, New Jersey. This terminal joins Pasadena, Texas, and Florida’s Port Everglades, which both also established continuous flow this January.

“We have high expectations for SAF volumes in 2025,” said C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “These new supply points are integral to meeting or exceeding those expectations. No longer is SAF landlocked in the West. With the addition of these terminals—particularly those in New Jersey and Florida—we’ve vastly expanded our supply chain infrastructure to significantly enhance SAF’s accessibility.”

As SAF came available in Linden on January 31, Avfuel wasted no time finding it a new home. Heritage Aviation—Avfuel’s premier branded FBO partner in Burlington, Vermont (KBTV)—is the first Avfuel Network location in the Northeast to commit to consistent supply of SAF.

While Avfuel’s volume out of Linden will be focused on business aviation users, the company will also make the fuel available to all segments of aviation, including commercial operators.

Avfuel’s expanded SAF network this January resulted from its commercial supply arrangements with Valero Marketing and Supply Company. At the same time, Avfuel was thrilled to ink an extended supply agreement with long-time partner and SAF-producer, Neste, which includes significant SAF volumes out of its Selby and Vopak terminals in Northern and Southern California, respectively.

Together, Avfuel’s production partnerships will help land SAF in the fuel tanks of more operators at more locations across the United States, helping to realize business aviation’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Avfuel’s SAF out of Linden, Port Everglades and Pasadena is made using the HEFA SPK process, meaning it uses lipids—like used cooking oil—to produce the fuel, and can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional jet fuel. With target percentages of 30% neat SAF and 70% conventional jet fuel, this SAF can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 24% when compared to conventional jet fuel.