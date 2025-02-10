WestJet Cargo Ramps Up Digital Offer on CargoAi

WestJet Cargo capacities are now bookable on CargoAi for General Cargo and Perishable shipments to all WestJet Cargo destinations, as the airline expands its digital transformation.

From checking real-time capacities and rates, to booking and tracking shipment: WestJet Cargo customers and CargoAi users can now retrieve the airline’s information on the CargoMART booking platform & CargoCONNECT APIs.

“Connecting Canada to the World’ is our motto – not just via our extensive route network, but also by offering an open-all-hours approach through digital sales channels. We want our customers to have easy, convenient and immediate access to the information and services they require, when they wish to have it. Partnering with CargoAi was the logical next step in our digital transformation journey,” says Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice-president, cargo at WestJet.

“We are delighted to welcome WestJet Cargo to our digital marketplace, CargoMART & our CargoCONNECT APIs. In addition to offering real-time pricing and capacity information around the clock, our platform equips mutual customers with valuable tools that provide greater visibility and insight into the environmental impact of their shipments,” says Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi. “WestJet Cargo shares our vision of the ultimate customer experience, which we are constantly looking to improve. Our design focus is to offer an intuitive interface, enabling swift transactions and maximum accuracy – and a platform that our customers enjoy returning to.”

The WestJet Cargo rollout took place in December 2024, giving registered IATA customers using CargoAi full access to belly capacities across the airline’s cargo network. Forwarders can book shipments to all WestJet Cargo markets. These include Canada, the Caribbean, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United States and Latin America.