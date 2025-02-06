Swissport Takes Over as New Ground Handler at Frankfurt Airport

Swissport International has successfully started its ground handling operations at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) last weekend.

To manifest its position at one of the biggest aviation hubs globally, Swissport will grow its customer base and workforce steadily over the coming months, the company said.

Operations were successfully kicked-off servicing the early morning flights of KLM, Air France and LOT at Terminals 1 and 2. Frankfurt will soon become Swissport’s largest site in Germany and one of its most significant operations in Europe.

“We are thrilled to extend our globally trusted airport ground handling services to Frankfurt Airport, one of the world’s major gateways and a key destination for leading international carriers,” says Warwick Brady, president & CEO of Swissport International.

“Our success is a testament to our commitment to quality, reliability, and safety, values that have earned us the trust of both German authorities and our airline partners. We are grateful for their support, especially during the challenges with which we were unexpectedly confronted by one of the losing competitors prior to our start. Swissport is here to stay and ready to contribute to the overall success of Frankfurt Airport in the years to come.”

Swissport has started its ground handling operations in Frankfurt with a skilled team of over 350 airport ground service professionals. As the year progresses, newly hired staff will join each month to accommodate new customers, peak travel seasons around Easter, and the summer holidays.

Recruiting will continue also beyond summer, to prepare the takeover of the remaining flights of wide-body aircraft, that during a transition phase until Oct. 31, 2025, will be handled by a third-party provider who has been temporarily subcontracted under the ground handling license of the airport operator Fraport.

In August 2024, Swissport has been granted the ground handling license at Germany’s most important hub by the Ministry of Transportation of the State of Hesse, following a competitive tender that included six bidders. The license, valid for seven years, allows Swissport to provide ground services to all carriers operating at Frankfurt Airport. Swissport’s portfolio includes passenger services at check-in and gates, baggage handling, aircraft pushback, and the loading and unloading of cargo.

Swissport has been active at Frankfurt Airport since 1995 with its cargo handling unit. In November 2020, the company opened a state-of-the-art air cargo warehouse, including a modern pharma center at Cargo City South. Additionally, Swissport’s subsidiary N*ICE has been offering de-icing services in Frankfurt since 1999, and its subsidiary AFS provides fueling services in Frankfurt since 1988.