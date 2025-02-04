Unilode Aviation Solutions and OnAsset Intelligence Announce Continued Partnership

Building upon a decade-long legacy that includes two global IATA innovation awards and the rollout of the world’s largest fleet of digitally enabled ULDs, Unilode and OnAsset are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership.

This exclusive collaboration, and partnership, has already driven significant advancements in IoT-enabled aviation logistics, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and building on recent successes, which introduced enhanced in-flight tracking capabilities.

Unilode, with its extensive, and growing, network of over 172,000 digitally enabled ULDs, has made game-changing enhancements to the supply chain, thanks to OnAsset's Sentinel tracking devices and global network of Sentry gateways installed at worldwide airport locations. This partnership has facilitated real-time visibility and sensor data capture during all phases of ULD handling including a ULD reader network, maintenance and repair, warehousing, ground operations, and in flight.

This digital backbone has been built using global standards to ensure seamless interoperability, which both parties intend to grow and introduce a range of digital enablement solutions for the future, including galley carts, cargo and cold chain shipments, ground support equipment, digital warehousing, industry status messaging, and digital transaction automation.

“We are pleased, and excited, to extend our exclusive partnership with OnAsset Intelligence. Together we will continue to drive digital innovation and revolutionise the way our ULDs are managed," said Unilode Chief Executive Officer Ross Marino. "We are introducing our new tag and reader hardware - which is very exciting, as we will see vastly improved tag longevity and performance. Through this partnership, we will further strengthen our digital infrastructure and capabilities for our growing customer portfolio.

"By understanding the ULD journey and our customers' needs we are developing the digital technology that will provide us with data that enhances track and trace capability, thus reducing lost and unreported ULDs. This technology alongside our internal systems, will also enable us to explore sensory data opportunities and integration with industry and customer systems.

"I very much look forward to us working with Adam and the team at OnAsset Intelligence, as we strive to innovate and deliver market leading solutions in digital ULD management."

Bas Vermeer, chief information officer, Unilode, continues, “We are excited to continue our partnership with OnAsset. OnAsset is further innovating our tag and reader network capabilities of the key building blocks of our value delivery proposition for our customers.

"Together with our e-ULD mobile app, OnAsset’s advanced reader and tech infrastructure enables our customers to enhance day-to-day ULD handling processes, significantly reducing turnaround times of ULDs.

"And with our customer portal, which uses OnAsset’s real time ULD tracking information, we can further improve the Cost-of-Non-Quality of ULD Management. Combining both solutions this will significantly improve ULD Utilization and hence create direct value in the logistical process of ULD and Cargo management for our customers.

"And our strong in-house development team in India ensures we can integrate advanced features that our customers require into both solutions at an unprecedented pace."

Adam Crossno, OnAsset’s chief executive officer, added, “We are proud to continue to be Unilode’s partner for this journey in digital evolution. Unilode has a truly innovative mindset that permeates every aspect of their business, and our joint digital innovation roadmap is the most impressive and exciting I’ve seen in my 20 plus years in this business.

"Unilode and their customers demand the best, and we are excited to help realise our shared vision to bring the world’s most comprehensive digital service enablement network to the aviation industry. In the years to come, I look forward to working with Ross and his team to show the industry at large the art of the possible."