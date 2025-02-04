Jettainer and Oman Air Cargo Extend Partnership

Oman Air Cargo has reaffirmed its cooperation with Jettainer, its Unit Load Device (ULD) management partner, on a long-term basis, signing a four-year contract extension.

Jettainer will continue to manage the fleet of currently around 2,000 ULDs tailored to the needs of the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, contributing to increased revenue, sustainability, flexibility, and reduced costs.

Oman Air, one of the leading airlines in the Middle East, has benefitted from Jettainer's ULD management services since 2017. With the strong trust developed over the years, and as genuine partners invested in helping to enhance customer success, Jettainer and Oman Air navigated the many challenges, such as the Covid pandemic, and adapted nimbly to changes during these years, including the network, schedules, and fleet.

In 2023, Oman Air took delivery of its first freighter, a B737-800 (BCF). This was followed by one Boeing B787-9 in 2024 and most recently a B737 Max 9, with twelve more aircraft expected by 2029. Jettainer ensured well-organized support for the introduction and expansion of cargo flight operations. In the future, the ULD fleet will continue to be adjusted to the airline's needs and further optimized with new innovative developments and services.

“Jettainer has been our partner of choice for ULD management for several years now, and their expertise and services have ensured that we are always optimally supplied with ULDs," Michael Duggan, vice president Cargo at Oman Air, explains. "The combination of innovative solutions, excellent customer service, and absolute reliability convinces us that Jettainer is the right partner for us now and in the future.”

Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, managing director and CEO of Jettainer adds, “The contract renewal with Oman Air underlines our strong partnership and the quality of our service. Jettainer stands firmly with Oman Air in its transformation journey. With our focus on efficiency, digitalization, and innovation, we will continue to contribute to Oman Air´s competitiveness in the coming years.”