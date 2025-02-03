WFS Begins Operations at Advanced Cargo Facility at New York JFK

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, will advance air cargo handling innovation and sustainability at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as it celebrates the opening of the first new cargo terminal built at the airport in 30 years.

With the opening of the new facility at the end of January, WFS’ warehouse footprint at JFK now exceeds one million square feet (sq. ft.) across eight facilities, reinforcing its position as the airport’s largest provider of cargo handling services. WFS currently serves 38 international and domestic airline customers at JFK.

Mike Simpson, chief executive officer, Gateway Services, Americas at WFS, said: “WFS is proud of its 41 years of service to our customers at New York JFK. Building 260 marks a new era for WFS and air cargo at one of the main gateways to the United States. This cutting-edge facility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in our drive to serve customers better.

"Building 260 sets new standards for efficiency and safety and is a showpiece not just for JFK’s aviation ecosystem, but to the air cargo industry worldwide. The facility embodies our dedication to connecting the world through logistics and embraces new levels of digitalization and sustainability that will act as a model for other new cargo operations around the world.”

He added: “We thank our partners at Realterm for their collaboration in bringing this project to life and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for their support in making it a reality, as well as all the members of our own team who have been so committed to this project.”

With 350,000 sq. ft. of floor space, Building 260 represents a transformative step forward for WFS and the air cargo industry at JFK by embracing cutting-edge technology, environmentally sustainable practices, and robust safety and security protocols.

The opening of the facility increases WFS’ cargo capacity at New York JFK by a further 25% and establishes the first-ever dedicated on-airport handling facility for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products and perishable cargo. Over 3,000 sq. ft of cooler space enables the handling of perishable and pharmaceutical goods requiring variable temperature ranges of between 2-8°C or 15-25°C.

Adjacent to the new WFS cargo terminal is a ramp area that can accommodate up to three Boeing 747-400/777 or similar-sized wide-body freighters and has already received its first arrival with Atlas Air.

Safety has been a prime consideration in the design of the facility and safety features include dock and polymer barriers to prevent accidental trailer movement, ensuring safe loading and unloading, as well as impact-resistant doors and column protection systems to minimize damage from forklifts and moving equipment, thus reducing downtime.

Designed to new standards of cargo operations, Building 260 is equipped with innovative features such as the latest Dock Management System to drive efficiency and predictability for cargo pickups and drop-offs. This is expected to reduce truck dwell times by as much as 25% by generating pre-alerts to reduce air waybill processing time.

Customer experience will also be enhanced by the building’s Slot Booking System to manage traffic flow and provide clear visibility of shipment movements and availability, allowing WFS to schedule truck appointments at the building’s 44 truck docks based on shipment volume and complexity.

The digital journey of cargo shipments in Building 260 is also driven by the latest technologies, from Warehouse Progress Monitoring (WPM) to give customers real-time visibility, to Auto Dimensioning Equipment for compliance with carrier requirements, and IATA Dangerous Goods (DG) Autocheck for safety and security.

The Automated ETV (Elevating Transport Vehicle) and Unit Load Device (ULD) Management systems have been designed to allow for tracking by flight and automated staging for cargo buildup and breakdown, which helps to streamline operations by minimizing forklift usage needed to move ULDs like aircraft containers and pallets.

Collectively these technologies will help optimize WFS’ labor resources and productivity, ultimately reducing congestion and lowering wait times for cargo shipments. Operational efficiency is further enhanced by Building 260’s convenient location next to several major highways in New York for more seamless road transportation connectivity.

Access to these highways make Building 260 highly accessible, ensuring efficient transportation for cargo operations, as well as WFS staff and contractors who work at the facility. Sustainability solutions built into the new facility all support SATS’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) group priorities from electric forklift trucks to EV charging stations for both ground support equipment and customer/employee vehicles. The centralized ETV system for automated ULD dispatch to the ramp and warehouse also streamlines operations and reduces equipment usage.

“Building 260 reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service and setting new benchmarks for the industry. It’s a milestone achievement that positions us to meet the future demands of global logistics with confidence and excellence,” added Frank Clemente, SVP Cargo, Americas at WFS.