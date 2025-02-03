Worldwide Flight Services Completes Acquisition of Part of Menzies Aviation’s Cargo Handling Operations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Worldwide Flight Services Holland B.V. (WFS), a SATS company, has completed its acquisition of Menzies World Cargo (Amsterdam) B.V., part of Menzies Aviation’s General Cargo Handling Operations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS), the main international airport in the Netherlands.

The purchase, signed in August 2024, closed on Jan. 31, 2025, following the completion of the necessary conditions of the transaction, including local works council consultation.

The move increases WFS’ warehouse capacity to more than 50,000 square metres at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where WFS now serves over 120 airline and freight forwarder customers. The additional cargo capacity will support the continuation of WFS’ high service levels in Amsterdam and provide space for future growth.

"This expansion comes as WFS marks 20 years of cargo handling operations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport," said John Batten, chief executive officer, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia (EMEAA) at WFS. "Our strong growth over this period is a tribute to the professionalism and support of the entire WFS team in Amsterdam, and the trust placed in us by our customers.

"This acquisition reflects our strong commitment to the airport and its cargo community as well as our focus on providing the infrastructure and people capable of delivering high service standards for our customers and a platform for growth.

Batten continued, “The Menzies World Cargo employees joining us as part of this acquisition are a welcome addition to our team and will help us ensure WFS continues to play a key role in the growth of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as one of Europe’s Premier Air Cargo Gateways."